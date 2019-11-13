Edward James Psencik, 85, of Kaufman, Texas passed away peacefully in Ennis, Texas on October 29, 2019. Ed was born on July 11, 1934 in Kovar, Texas to Emil and Lily Psencik. On November 3, 1984 Ed married Mary Dorough at Trinity Baptist Church in Kaufman. Ed was the manager of the JC Penney retail store in Terrell for 33 years before his retirement in 1994. He loved many things including gardening, hunting and fishing but nothing more than his precious grandkids. Ed also loved wood working and made many beautiful things. He has been a long time member of the Terrell Noon Lions club since 1972. He loved to make gavels for the Terrell Noon Lions Club. Ed is survived by his loving wife Mary Psencik of Kaufman, Sons: Mike Psencik of Dallas, Matt Psencik and wife Mickie of Arkansas, Paul Dorough of Kaufman, Daughters: Donna Hardin of Kaufman, Paula Heather and husband David of Kaufman, Sisters: Lonnie Myers of Arlington, Gladys Kana of San Antonio, Grandchildren: Blake Hardin, Chase Hardin, Brittani Dorough, Cheyenne Psencik, Lake Psencik, Great Grandchild: Tucker Hardin. Ed is preceded in death by his parents Emil and Lily Psencik and brother Bill Psencik. Services for Ed were held at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home in Kaufman on November 1, 2109 at 2 p.m. with internment following in Wilson Chapel Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.