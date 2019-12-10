Jesus Daniel Espinoza

Jesus Daniel “J.D” Espinoza
Jesus Espinoza, of Kaufman, Texas, departed from this realm on Nov. 22, 2019, he was 27 years old. He was born on Nov. 16, 1992. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. J.D. was a hard worker, and had been saving up enough money to move into his own apartment. He had been currently living with his mother, father and two of his sisters.
Friends and family members will remember him by his friendly, loving and caring demeanor. He always brought joy and laughter to any room, no matter the mood. J.D. was survived by his mother, Shana Espinoza; father Jesse Espinoza; his sisters Kemeshia Eubanks, Shaniqua Giese, Alexis Espinoza, Daniele Espinoza, Elizabeth Hayes; his brother-in-law, Eric Gies; and his grandparents, Gus and Margaret Eubanks.
The family would like to invite those who knew him to join us in a Celebration of Life Memorial Service, which will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2019 at the Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home in Kaufman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through Flower Country in Kaufman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.