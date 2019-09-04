Tipton, Don Allan

Don Allan Tipton, 79, of Kaufman, TX passed away on August 22, 2019.
Don was born on December 5, 1939 to Allan and Pauline Tipton in Kaufman. While in high school Don played football and earned his way into the Kaufman ISD Hall of Fame. Don graduated from Kaufman High School in 1958 with a football scholarship and attended Arlington State College where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. He lived in Dallas and Rockwall for a while before settling back home in Kaufman for the last 30 plus years.
Don married Mary Alice Andrews on November 14, 1987 at Lake Tahoe, and they have spent the last 31 joyful years together. He was an ambitious and hardworking man owning Tipton Engineering, Inc. for over 40 years.
Don was a devoted friend, father, grandfather and husband. He loved his time with his family and friends the most. Don was the most generous, sincere and admirable person, always willing to take the time to have a listening ear, a helping hand to someone in need or wisdom to offer.
His parents, sisters Dianne Quisenberry and Sandra Jean Tipton preceded him in death. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Mary, sons: David Tipton and Lisa Stout of Richardson, TX, Darryl Andrews and wife Dawn of Rockwall, TX and Greg Andrews and wife Cheryl of Kaufman, TX; daughter Donna Tipton Jorgensen and husband Holt of Rockwall, TX; grandchildren: Ryan Ridgeway, Justin Tipton, Hunter Jorgensen, Jacobey Tipton, Jared Tipton, Ashtyn Andrews, Ella Andrews and Blaine Andrews; great grandchildren: Jackson Tipton and Grayson Tipton; niece Kim Ferry and husband John and their children Keely, Trey and Tanner; nephews John Quisenberry and wife Nikki and their children Jacob and Sydney and Rusty Quisenberry who will all miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you make donations to the Jake E’s Riding Round up; you can make donations online at JakeEsRR.org. The family held services for Don on Tuesday, August 27, at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home and interment followed at Fox Cemetery.
