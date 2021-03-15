Patsy Faye Evans, 80, of Kaufman, TX passed away on January 23, 2021.
Patsy was born on August 29, 1940 to Amos and Goldie Selby in Oklahoma.
Patsy moved from Oklahoma to Wylie, TX where she went to high school. She spent her time raising her kids and taking care of her family. Patsy loved cooking dinner and making the best peanut butter cookies and celebrating holidays; especially her favorite, Christmas. Patsy loved running around with her best friend Pat and playing Yahtzee, and she never missed her Thursday morning beauty salon appointment.
Her parents, brothers: Bill, Jackie and Terry; sisters: Martha, Jan and Pam; and husbands James Gibbons and Mike Evans preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory are son James Gibbons of Kaufman, TX, daughters: Sandra Pratt and husband Michael of Mabank, TX and Jeana Riley and husband Chad of Kaufman, TX; grandchildren: Mistie Williams and husband Sammy, Trenton Pratt and wife Lyndsay, James Gibbons, Jr. and wife Monica and Justin Gibbons; great grandchildren: Reagyn, Parker, Dustin, Brooke, Brayden and Grayson; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 30, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
