Michelle Rhea Wilson-Cockrell of Kaufman, TX was called home to Heaven on September 27, 2021. Michelle was born in Terrell, Texas on August 29, 1967 to Raymond Riley and Betty Jean Maykus-Wilson both of whom went home already. Michelle graduated from Terrell High School in 1986. On June 4, 2005, she married the love of her life Jason Cockrell of Kaufman.
Michelle worked as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant (CNA) for many years at Terrell Care Center, as a mental health worker at Terrell State Hospital and several Nursing Homes.
Michelle is survived by her husband Jason Cockrell, her brother and sister in-law Leslie and Roxann Wilson and niece Megan Rene’ and nephew Jessie of Forney, TX, and her New Hope Southern Baptist Church family.
Michelle was a gentle, kind, and sweet soul who will be deeply missed by all who experienced her Christ-like spirit. She enjoyed attending church, visiting friends, rides in the county and caring for her fur babies. Michelle is rejoicing in the Kingdom of Heaven praising her God and Lord.
A memorial service will be held at New Hope Southern Baptist Church, 1119 County Road 278, Kaufman, TX 75142 on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 3 p.m.
