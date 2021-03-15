Nancy Nantz, 84, of Scurry, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2021 at Notice Residential Care Home in Mesquite with her children by her side. Born April 9, 1936 in Dallas, the daughter of L.O. and Mildred (Sally) Pitts. Preceded in death by her parents and son Gary. Left to cherish her memory, daughter Debbie Wood; son Mike, wife Tami; 6 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service under the direction of Restland Funeral Home in Dallas, will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 23rd at Cottonwood Baptist Church, 8430 CR 4084, Scurry, with burial at Cottonwood Cemetery. Reception to follow in the church hall.
The family wishes to extend a most sincere and heartfelt thanks to Natalie Milas and her staff at Notice Care for the love and attention shown to our mom, as well as Compassus hospice care for being so gracious.
