Funeral Service for Pauline Coker Turner, 97, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton. Bro. Steve Glosup officiating.
Mrs. Turner passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 in Denison, TX.
Pauline was born on August 26, 1922 in Kaufman County to Troy Coker and Myrtle Foster Coker. She grew up in the Becker Community area. Pauline married Walter Ellis Turner in 1941. She was Church of Christ by faith and was a member of Ola Church of Christ for over 45 years.
She loved reading poetry and to cook. Pauline was known as "Aunt Polly". She loved taking pies and cakes to family and friends when sick or in need.
Pauline is survived by her son, Dennie and Carol Turner; daughter, Jo and Danny Balusek; grandchildren: Cheryl and Tony Johnson, Paula and Tracy Ramsey, Scott and Kathy Turner, and John Turner; great grandchildren, Conner Smith, Camille Pecoraro, Brendon Ramsey, Derian Ramsey, Rebecca Lynch, Yancy Turner and Josh Turner; lots of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Myrtle Coker; husband, Walter Ellis Turner; brothers, Lawrence, Doil, A. T. and Odell; sisters, Doris, Nancy and Girnell.
Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Haven of Memories Cemetery in Canton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.