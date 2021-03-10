Raymond Riley Wilson was born in Rice, TX on September 22, 1938 to mother, Willis Sue Wilson from TX and father, Willis E. Wilson from Hope, Arizona. He was a life long resident of Terrell and Kaufman. He was a member of Grace Temple Baptist Church in Terrell. Raymond was a church bus driver and worked at Terrell Nike Missile site where he was known as “Whip”.
Raymond died on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the hospital in Kaufman. Funeral services will be held at DFW National Cemetery at 1:00pm on March 12, 2021. He is survived by his third wife of 24 years, Georgeanna Eillson Wilson; daughter Michelle Rhea Wilson Cockrell and husband Jason, son Leslie N. Wilson and wife Roxann; stepson Timmy Eillson and stepdaughter Terri Eillson Mansell and four grandchildren: Jessie Wilson, Megan Wilson, Matthew Mansell and Logan Mansell. He is also survived by a number of friends, family, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother; brothers Bill, Marven and Richard; sisters Mari Wilson and Mary Wilson; his first wife of 16 years, Betty Jean Maykus Wilson.
