Brady Lane Fivecoat, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on Aug. 27, 2021. Brady was born in Dallas on Aug. 8, 1988 and grew up in Kaufman. As the youngest of three, Brady will always be remembered by his siblings and parents as the clown of the family. He was always entertaining them and making everyone laugh. His nickname as a child was Elmo. As an adult, Brady was a curious learner, loved to read and to listen to podcasts on various subjects. He worked with his family’s business Fivecoat Construction as a carpenter and his artistic nature was evident in his craftmanship. His artistic nature was not limited to woodworking as Brady enjoyed drawing and sketching. Brady enjoyed spending time in nature with hunting and fishing being his favorite pastimes. Brady also loved animals, especially dogs. He never met a stray that he didn’t want to take in. Brady was drawn to those in need, whether it be a furry friend, a coworker or someone he randomly met. A compassionate, intelligent, innately curious, and truly kind young man, Brady will be missed by all who knew him and never forgotten by those who loved him.
Brady is survived by his father, Randy Wayne Fivecoat and wife, Kathie, of Terrell; mother, Edwina Anne Fivecoat of Terrell; brother, Justin Fivecoat and wife, Ashley, of Terrell; sister, Miranda Fivecoat Jungman and husband, Seth, of Kaufman; nieces and nephews: Elam and Emery Fivecoat, Fitsum and Youssouf Jungman as well as other extended family members, his ‘work family’ at Fivecoat Construction and the many friends who will treasure Brady’s memory.
A Celebration of his life is being planned by his family on Saturday, September 4th at 10am at their residence. In lieu of flowers, Brady’s family strongly encourages donations in his memory to Scout’s Legacy Service Dogs, at www.scoutslegacy.com, and organization that brings independence back into a person’s life with a dog who is trained to assist their specific disability or to NAMI, at https://namitexas.org/nami-kaufman-county/ which provides needed support, education, and advocacy for mental health needs. Condolences and memories may be left at www.maxslaytonfunerals.com.
