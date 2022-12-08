Connie Beth Vrzalik, 62, of Kaufman, passed away after losing her battle with a brain aneurysm.
Connie was born on November 6, 1960, in Dallas, Texas to parents Wanda Rowden and Howard Wagoner. She was raised by her mother and much loved step dad, Meryl McCracken.
Connie graduated from Kaufman High School and lived in Kaufman where she built a business and family with her husband.
Connie is survived by husband, Jimmy Vrzalik, daughters Stephanie Klatt, Kristina Kinzer and Amanda Gray as well as, grandchildren Cooper Klatt, Chase Klatt, Paidence Kinzer, Parker Kinzer, Jasper Gray, Piper Gray and brother-in-law, Larry Vrzalik. Connie is also survived by many friends that she considered family including Deanie Hawk, Cheryl LaPrade, Sherre Walters and Desiree Pool.
Connie will be remembered for her love of gardening and traveling. Above all, she will be forever remembered for loving her family fiercely.
Family will celebrate Connie’s life with a visitation on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home from 6-8pm, a funeral service held at Community Life Church of Kaufman on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10am and interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Terrell, TX.
To plant a tree in memory of Connie Vrzalik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.