Connie Beth Vrzalik

Connie Beth Vrzalik, 62, of Kaufman, passed away after losing her battle with a brain aneurysm.

Connie was born on November 6, 1960, in Dallas, Texas to parents Wanda Rowden and Howard Wagoner. She was raised by her mother and much loved step dad, Meryl McCracken.

