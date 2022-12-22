Perry Lynn Cox, 86, of Warsaw, TX went to be with the Lord on December 17, 2022. Perry was born on March 20, 1936, to Thomas James and Ellen Roxie Cox in Lively, TX.
Perry grew up in the Kemp area graduating from Kemp High School. After high school, Perry went to Henderson County Jr. College, now known as Trinity Valley Community College, where he earned an associate’s degree.
He served his country as a Marine for 4 years. Perry married Dorothy Cox on February 18, 1961, in Crandall, TX and they have spent a loving 61 years together. He worked for Daltile in Dallas for 20 years before retiring. He enjoyed refereeing football games and watching older westerns like Bonanza and Gunsmoke. Perry spent a lot of his time with his cows, feeding them, calling them, naming them.
Perry was a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Rosser and was devoted to serving his Lord. He loved his family, and his most precious time was spent with them. Perry was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother.
His parents, Tom and Ellen, and brother Gerry Cox preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory are wife Dorothy of Warsaw, TX, children: D’Ann Woolverton of Athens, TX, Chris Cox and wife Amy of Post Oak Bend, and Craig Cox and wife Araceli of Warsaw, TX; grandchildren: Sadie Rehmann and husband Adam, Jake Woolverton, Kaden Wilson, Jessica Cox and husband Cameron Glass, Danielle Cox and husband Clayton Wilson, Joshua Cox, Lauren Cox, Christopher Blake Cox, Colton Cox, Maria Quinones and husband Adrian, Ruby Leah Cox; great grandchildren: Emily and Edith Quinones, Sophia Glass, Karter Wilson, and Rand Rehmann; sister Sherry Brown and husband Buddy of Bryan, TX numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
To plant a tree in memory of Perry Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.