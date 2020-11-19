The Kaufman County Commissioners Court recently decided to increase their meeting frequency and will now meet weekly.
For some time now, Kaufman County Commissioners Court has met every other Tuesday to conduct general business of the county. At the Nov. 10 meeting, County Judge Hal Richards proposed the court begin to meet weekly. The motion passed.
There were a few reasons behind the adjustment. “As I see it, there are three unintended consequences,” to meeting every other week, explained Richards. “Sometimes, vendors cannot be paid as quickly as we would prefer. The growth of the county and all of the activity generated by this growth has led to excessively long meetings with many agenda items. Finally, we have so much activity that it is difficult for all Commissioners to stay informed.” Richards went on to add, “In Texas, we are not permitted to discuss any business that might potentially come before the Commissioners' Court ifthose conversations might potentially involve three members (a quorum). So, for the purpose of managing the business of the county, we decided to go back to a weekly meeting schedule."
Weekly commissioners court meetings will begin Nov. 24. Court meetings take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Kaufman County Annex Building.
