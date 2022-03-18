What is an EDC?
An EDC is designed to help local business owners, community, and those wanting to come to cities that are interested in doing business there. It’s important for cities’ EDC directors to show off assets of the city to those who are possibly looking to move business to the city.
What does the Kaufman EDC do?
The Kaufman EDC is a nonprofit organization even though they work hand in hand with the City of Kaufman. The EDC works in business recruitment, business retention, and helping grow and expand what the town has. Marketing, land development, infrastructure, work force development, industrial recruitment, retail, creating wealth opportunity are all major parts that play into what the EDC brings into Kaufman.
A lot of partnership work for the EDC is conducted between the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce, American National Bank, real estate community, utility providers, and elected officials.
“When it comes to actually doing economic development, it all boils down to relationships,” said McGregor. “We have to work with a lot of partners including community groups like this (Lions Club). A lot of what I do is target those developers, architects, engineers, and construction companies over in Dallas and telling them our story.” With Kaufman being so close to downtown Dallas, Kaufman has the advantage to market to other companies and developers just as much as other growing cities like McKinney and Waxahachie.
McGregor has remained hard at work to continue bringing in businesses and interest to the City of Kaufman. “I’ve been trying to promote our location in general. We are one of the few cities in North Texas that is between Ennis, I-45, Terrell, I-20, connected by a state highway, with a divided U.S. highway running right through the heart of it (the city). That’s a great value to be able to promote.”
How important are EDC’s?
EDC’s have helped bring in over 1.2 million jobs to the state of Texas; 20 percent of the new jobs that have been created.
In 2017, it was reported that EDC’s spent over $300 million on infrastructure projects.
Overall, EDC’s have a large impact on the town’s growth and how the town will continue to rise economically in an upward growth.
