The Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake is asking for donations for the winter. The shelter accepted 650 dogs in 2019. The shelter needs the following donations:
•dry dog food and cat food, no red dyes, please.
• contractor trash tags, 3 millimeter heavy duty
• 13-gallon kitchen trash bags
• Air conditioner filters – two sizes - 16x25 and 20x30. Due to excessive pet hair, these are changed two times per week.
• Hand sanitizer and Clorox disinfecting wipes
• Laundry detergent and Dawn dishwashing liquid - blue
• window cleaner
• toilet paper and paper towels
• pens and Sharpies
• Post it motes and notepads
• White printer paper
• 20-ounce bottles of water
Donations are accepted at the shelter at 10200 CR 2403 in Tool, or at the Kaufman County Library through Dec. 20.
