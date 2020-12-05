The Department of Texas Health and Human Services will be offering free drive-throughflu immunizations for children. Additionally, low-cost vaccines will be available for adultswho don't have health insurance.
The free immunizations will be offered to all children, ages 18 and younger, with Medicaid. In order to qualify for low-cost vaccination, children must be 18 or younger, uninsured or underinsured, and of American Indian or Alaskan Native decent. Adults must be ages 19 or older and uninsured.
Underinsured are children with insurance whose insurance does not cover vaccines or whose insurance covers only some vaccines.
Services will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. The Kaufman DSHS building is co-located at 2525 US 175 in Kaufman. For more information, call (972) 932-9191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.