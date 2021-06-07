Henry M. Barfield Sr. Day was celebrated at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Van Zandt County on Sunday, May 23. Barfield was a private in the War of 1812. The ceremony was hosted by the Captain James Burleson Chapter of the National Society United States Daughters of the War of 1812.
Attending the ceremony were descendants of Private Barfield: Pam Holtz, William Pate, Tammy Pate, Charlotte Piontek, Royce Rhoades and Bertha Barfield Rhoades.
Private Barfield served honorably in Captain Bruton's Company, 2nd Regiment in Duplin County, North Carolina, during the War of 1812. He had 10 children with his wife, Elizabeth McLeod. By 1870, he had settled in Van Zandt County, Texas, where he lived the remainder of his days. He was loved by all who knew him.
Presenters at the ceremony included: 1812 National Chairwoman Colleen Petosa, Van Zandt County Commissioner Virgil Melton, John Cavet Chapter President Pat Thibodeau, Cindy Cooper, Benja Mize, Becky Rosson, Betty Wilson, Linda Dennis, and Captain James Burleson Chapter President Carrie Woolverton. James Pinckney Henderson Chapter President Cash Moser and Historian Anthony Brown served as the color guard.
The musket salute was provided by Scott McDonald.
President Carrie Woolverton expressed appreciation to everyone attending and gratitude for the service and sacrifice made by Veteran Henry M. Barfield Sr. as a patriot and protector of the freedom of the United States of America. May we never forget his service.
