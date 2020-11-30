Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in the fatality of a child riding a sled Nov. 27 in Park County, Colorado.
Jaramillo Herrera of Forney was driving a 2018 Ford F-250 pickup eastbound on Park County Road 60 on Nov. 27. He was towing four children on the snowpacked, icy roadway, according to the Mountain Mail, a newspaper in Salida, Colorado. The four sleds were affixed to the rear of the Ford by tow straps.
According to a press release from the state patrol, Herrera brought the truck to a stop when one of the children came off their sled.
An 11-year old girl was unable to stop when the truck did. She slid into the rear of the Ford, struck the undercarriage and slid underneath the truck.
The 11-year old suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later. No other injuries were reported. Alcohol and drug use are not suspected to be contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
