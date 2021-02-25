Texas entered into a state of disaster last week amid snow, ice, and historically low temperatures, accompanied by power outages.
Churches in Kaufman opened up their doors in response to many in the area losing power the middle of the winter storm. Countless Kaufman residents stepped up and met the needs of neighbors.
“This is a story of the people of our church coming around a community and loving them,” said Blake Clickner, the campus pastor at C-Life Church Kaufman. C-Life offered visitors a warm place to hang out, coffee, and hot meals to anyone that needed to come.
After several water pipes burst and flooded at Bluffview Senior Village apartment complex, many residents needed shelter. C-Life and First Baptist Church of Kaufman took in several of these senior adults, providing housing for some for two nights.
“It was awesome to work with other churches in the area, as well as Richard Dunn with The Center,” Clickner said.
When C-Life presented a need for bedding on social media, the need was met in under an hour. In addition, many church members and locals opened up their homes to those without power or water. Teams from FBC Kaufman were assembled to assist with home repairs after the storms.
“I was overwhelmed by the amount of people who stepped up to help and open up their homes,” Clickner added. Those who took up short-term residence at FBC Kaufman received care packages including some toiletries, winter clothing, and bottled water.
Local pastors and church leaders are applauding members who expressed such sacrificial action and service during a state of disaster in our state.
Kaufman City Council commended and recognized C-Life Church of Kaufman and FBC Kaufman for providing warming services to the city and its residents at Monday’s City Council meeting.
