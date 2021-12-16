The Kemp High School fishing team recently competed on Dec. 4 and took top placing.
The team of Sterling Miller and Eli Tackett competed in their third regular season tournaments at Richland Chambers Lake. The team placed third overall winning $600 in scholarship money and over $300 in gift cards. They currently are sitting in fifth place in angler of the year in their division.
The teams next tournament will be held at Cedar Creek lake on Feb. 26. The team ranking is currently 27th out of 47 schools and clubs in their division.
