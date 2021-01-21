The Texas Department of State Health Services reports that Kaufman County has 10,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 695 new probable cases. The total number of fatalities is 150 in the county, with 46 newly reported, as of Jan. 18. An estimated 10,761 people have recovered from the virus, and there are an estimated 668 active cases.
Nationally, on Tuesday the death toll from the virus surpassed 400,000 people, with an estimated 24 million cases in the U.S., according to the New York Times.
The pace at which Americans have been dying accelerated through the fall and into the winter, exploding to record levels in January. During some weeks in January, the average deaths per day exceeded 3,300, more than the number of people killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
