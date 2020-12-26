The National Junior Honor Society sponsored the annual food drive at O. P. Norman Junior High School. The group collected more than 1,000 food items for the Kaufman area community.
The NJHS group, along with the student council, held fundraisers throughout the semester and presented a donation of $1,750 to the Kaufman Christian Help Center for their 2020 Holiday Campaign.
