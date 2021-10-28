O.P. Norman Junior High School celebrated Pink Out by hosting their annual Pink Out Carnival on Oct. 21.
Student organizations created and ran booths such as ball tosses, dunking booths, and more. They also created a concession stand, cotton candy stand, and a rootbeer float stand. Other students participated in playing the carnival games and purchasing food and drinks while student groups rotated running the stands/booths.
The O.P. Norman JH students wanted to raise awarness and aide in fighting against cancer. Overall, the students raised over $9,000 to go directly to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.