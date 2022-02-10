The Kaufman County Commissioners’ Court recently appointed Paul F. Ayres as Fire Marshal after a month’s-long search.
Ayres is an experienced public safety professional who has been involved in over 360 fire/explosion investigations, including 28 fatal incidents (involving 42 separate fatalities).
“At every incident, I strive to conduct a detailed and well-documented forensic examination that identifies the root causes of the incident,” said Ayres. “I value the information gained from investigations, which can be used to implement prevention and enforcement actions that are precisely tuned for the risks prevalent in a community. In addition, I am an advocate for improving management of public-sector fire prevention and investigation units so that processes are efficient, quality is ensured, and the organization works well with private-sector partners, and I look forward to working to keeping Kaufman County a safe place live.”
“We are extremely fortunate to have Paul accept this important role in Kaufman County,” said County Judge Hal Richards. “We appreciate the applications we received from some qualified applicants. We are certain that Paul Ayres has the experience, training, and desire to serve the public that Kaufman County needs.”
Ayres has experience in both the public- and private-sectors, most recently serving as a project manager/fire investigator with Donan Engineering, Inc.
His 10 years of service in the public-sector includes time with Dallas Fire Department, Rockwall Fire Department, Williamson County Emergency Services, and the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office. Ayres also has five years of experience as an instructor, teaching fire science courses at Trinity Valley Community College and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.
Ayres is currently studying for his PhD in Forensic Science (Arson and Explosives) at Oklahoma State University.
He holds a Master of Public Service and Administration and a Graduate Certificate in Homeland Security from Texas A&M University in College Station.
Ayres earned his bachelor’s degree in Emergency Management Administration from West Texas A&M University in Canyon, TX. Ayres began his duties as Kaufman County Fire Marshal on Jan. 31.
