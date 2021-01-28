Beginning Feb. 1, the city of Kaufman will enter into a five-year contract with solid wasteservice, Republic Services.
The end of January will mark the end of a five-year contract extension with Waste Connections for Kaufman. The city has reached agreement with the new provider and hopes for a seamless transition for residents.
Beginning Jan. 18, 95-gallon trash carts were delivered to each residential and curbside commercial customer in Kaufman. The Republic Services containers will be serviced beginning Feb. 1. The container will not be used for service prior to this date.
Previously-used Waste Connections carts will not be serviced after Jan. 28. Republic Services will provide solid waste collection once per week on Monday or Thursday depending upon your residential location. Under Republic services, all waste must be bagged and contained inside the cart. Waste outside of the cart will not be collected after the first week.
Republic Services requests that trash carts be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. onservice day. Additionally, carts must be at least three feet away from any other object including parked cars, meters, fire hydrants, utility poles, or mailboxes.
Additional carts are available for $4.05 per month. To order an additional cart, call Kaufman City Hall at (972) 932-2216.
