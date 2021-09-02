Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 28, Elmo firefighters were dispatched to a three vehicle wreck on westbound I-20 just west of FM 429. Firefighters arrived to find multiple people injured and a man trapped in a badly damaged overturned pickup, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Twelve people were injured, DPS said. Nine of them were transported to area hospitals, including one man injured while attempting to aid a seriously injured victim trapped in the overturned pickup. He was transported by ambulance but is expected to recover.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a Chevrolet pickup was traveling westbound on Interstate 20. As traffic began to slow due to congestion, the driver of the pickup failed to slow down, striking a 2013 Kia Optima in the rear. The impact caused the pickup to go airborne, striking a Chevrolet Equinox as it descended.
All four occupants in the pickup were transported to Baylor of Dallas, and one of the occupants was in critical condition. In the Kia Optima there were four occupants. One was transported to UT Health in Tyler, and the other three were transported to Methodist of Dallas with one in critical condition. There were three people in the Equinox, and no one reported injuries.
Mutual aid was requested, bringing firefighters from College Mound Fire Department and the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department to the scene. CareFlite responded with multiple ambulances, two helicopters and an EMS supervisor.
