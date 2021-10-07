On Sept. 30, three students from two Kaufman County schools showed their pigs in the State Fair of Texas Swine Barn. Jaylyn Arrington and Joe Arrington, students of Kaufman Junior High and High School, and Chloe Fowler, student at Crandall Middle School, all showed up to the fair grounds ready to give their best show of their pigs. Though none of the students advanced on in their classes of swine, all three were driven in the show ring by their heart and love for the agricultural industry. For many students like Jaylyn Arrington, this would be their last time to show at the State Fair’s show since she is a graduating senior this year.
Jaylyn Arrington expressed that she really enjoys showing with her family and the time they get to spend together. Showing pigs has been apart of the Arrington family for many years. “One of the best memories is getting to show with different people and make new friends!” Arrington said. The entire agriculture community becomes a large second family for participants.
Each year approximately 5,200 students from around the state work diligently in preparation for the competitive livestock events and leadership contests at the State Fair of Texas. Among the thousands of participants are students from Kaufman County. Students were entered in numerous events from showing pigs to livestock judging. Through the State Fair of Texas Youth Livestock Auction and Scholarship Program, the fair has awarded more than $24 million in auction awards and scholarships to date.
The Kaufman Herald congratulates all the Kaufman County Future Farmers of America students that participated in the agriculture events at the State Fair!
