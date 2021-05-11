The Captain James Burleson Chapter of the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 will hold a grave marking ceremony for Private Henry Barfield Sr., veteran of the War of 1812 at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 23 at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
The War of 1812, often called America’s Second War of Independence, is credited with establishing the United States as an international power and opening the Western frontier to expansion.
Barfield served in Captain Bruton’s Company, 2nd Regiment in North Carolina during the War of 1812.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1798 in Duplin County, North Carolina.
He married Elizabeth McLeod and they had 10 children together. He died on Dec. 22, 1883 having lived a long life of 85 years and was buried in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, in western Van Zandt County.
The press, descendants, and community are invited to attend.
The cemetery is located on the Old Kaufman Highway in Van Zandt County.
For information about the National Society United States Daughters of 1812, visit http://www.usdaughters1812.org/.
