Kaufman ISD online enrollment is now open for students entering pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade.
To begin the online registration process, an accessible email address is required. Browsers such as Safari, Firefox, and Chrome can translate online enrollment in different languages.
Visit https://www.kaufmanisd.net/resources/district-enrollment and click the ‘Begin Here’ button. Once clicking the button, fill out the required information for an account request. After submitting an account request, an email will be sent with login information to the email entered in the request form.
Parents must finalize enrollment by visiting the campus to verify proof of residency and the identity of their student. The school will contact parents with information needed to complete the enrollment process once office staff returns later this month.
To find out what elementary school zone families live in, visit the ‘School Locator’ button with the same link used for enrollment.
