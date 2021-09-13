group

Kaufman Chamber of Commerce auction committee members as well as American National Bank employees (from left to right) Amanda Verde, Jennifer Murrey, Nancy Heller, Jessica Bethrum, Anne Glasscock, Steve Robertson, Gillian Verde, and Katalina Verde display items that will be available to bid on at the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce auction on Sept. 25; early online bidding starts Sept. 22. To buy tickets or tables, make a donation, buy tickets for bulldozer of booze, and to register for online bidding , visit kaufmanchamber.com.

 The Kaufman Herald/Elaine Frosch

