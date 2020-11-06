The Linebarger Law Firm supported the Fern Norville Kaufman County Children’s Shelter by donating $1,000 for school and cleaning supplies. The donation will help defray the added operational costs associated with COVID-19 prevention and protection.“The Norville Children’s Shelter fills a valuable role in helping children in Kaufman County,” said Jeff Brown, a partner with the law firm. “We are proud to invest in the communities where we live and work, and I can’t think of a better cause than these kids.”The shelter is dedicated to helping children who are displaced from their families, or who need support due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.
The facility relies heavily on donations, and a list of current needs can be found on theirwebsiteat www.norvillecenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.