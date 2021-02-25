Following record-breaking cold and winter storms that forced the cancellation of more than 10,000 blood and platelet donations in parts of the U.S. in February, the American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.
Every day, thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations. The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic. To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals are urged to make appointments to donate in the coming days and weeks by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800) 733-2767, or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Tina Rocco knows firsthand how important it is to have blood on hospital shelves. After welcoming baby Gemma by cesarean section, she began hemorrhaging badly and was rushed back into the operating room. “I was later told it was several pints of blood and an amazing doctor that saved my life,” Rocco said. “That allowed me to hold my first daughter and go home all together as a family of three.”
Before that day, Rocco hadn’t known anyone who needed blood transfusions. Now, this grateful mother says, “You truly never know when you, or someone you love, might need it.”
Red Cross is holding blood drives in the following locations in Forney:
Feb. 26, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Best Western Plus Christopher Inn & Suites, 752 Pinson Rd.
March 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Post 9180, 13300 FM1641
March 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8200 FM741
Another will be held in Terrell on March 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nucor Building Systems, 600 Apache Trail.
