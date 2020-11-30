After much consideration, Kaufman County Commissioners Court (KCCC) will take no action regarding the monument standing in from of the Kaufman County Courthouse.
The Nov. 24 Commissioners Court meeting featured agenda item “Judge Richards; Discuss/Consider any necessary action regarding the Kaufman County monument.” Judge Richards called on each commissioner to provide inout on what action should be taken surrounding the monument. “The consensus was that, due to many factors, the best thing would be for us to take no action,” stated County Judge Hal Richards.
Judge Richards called for a motion. After no commissioner offered a motion, the agenda item died for a lack of motion. “End result is that there are no plans to move the monument,” stated Richards.
