Healthcare workers have been working around the clock to service our communities since the start of Covid-19. The Kaufman Downtwon Merchants Group noted the healthcare workers’ efforts and long hours and wanted to do something special for the staff that provide for and protect patients.
The downtown merchants group and other local business donated an assortment of snacks, candy, accessories, food vouchers, and more to make these goodie bags possible. Glee Pugh who puts together the Fresh Market on Grove Street was a large contributing factor in getting all the businesses and merchants involved. “We just wanted to give them a little something to brighten their day,” said Pugh.
In total, 200 bags were donated to the staff at Texas Health Presbyterian in Kaufman.
“We are so blessed to be surrounded with such a wonderful community,” said a spokesperson for Texas Health Presbyterian.
The Kaufman Herald thanks all the health care staff in Kaufman County as well as across the nation for helping keep our communities safe and healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.