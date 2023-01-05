Cedar Creek Country Club awards Kaufman County veterans through fundraiser

Cedar Creek Country Club hosted their second annual all-inclusive USO Party on Nov. 5. The night was complete with an auction, dancing, and costume contests. The country club raised a total of $20,000 supporting the Veterans Foundation of Cedar Creek.
With such a grand sum raised, Cedar Creek Country Club graciously cut a $4,000 check for Kaufman County Veterans Services which they presented at the Commissioner’s Court meeting on Dec. 13.
This donation made history as the first line item in accounting where the donation will not go back into the general county fund at the year’s end. The funds will be used to help county veterans who are in need of financial outreach.
Sponsors for this event included Building Blocks Childcare Center, Folsam Insurance, Luke and Donna Clark, Garanflo and Meyer Consulting, and local business donations throughout Cedar Creek.
Cedar Creek Country Club plans to host another USO party fundraiser later this year.
