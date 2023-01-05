Cedar Creek Country Club awards Kaufman County veterans through fundraiser

Cedar Creek Country Club presents Kaufman County Veterans Services a $4000 check at the Dec. 13 commissioner’s court meeting after a successful fundraiser. Back row from left: Mike Hunt, Hal Richards, and Terry Barber. Front row from left: Skeet Phillips, Dallas Fox, Belinda Stuart, Heather Duncan, Ken Cates, and Robert Hunter.

Cedar Creek Country Club hosted their second annual all-inclusive USO Party on Nov. 5. The night was complete with an auction, dancing, and costume contests. The country club raised a total of $20,000 supporting the Veterans Foundation of Cedar Creek.

With such a grand sum raised, Cedar Creek Country Club graciously cut a $4,000 check for Kaufman County Veterans Services which they presented at the Commissioner’s Court meeting on Dec. 13.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.