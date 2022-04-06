The City of Kaufman Police Chief Dana Whitaker officially retired on March 29.
The City of Kaufman held a retirement party for Whitaker at the Civic Center to celebrate and honor him for his services.
Whitaker’s first 38 years of service as a police officer were with the Dallas Police Department. Eleven and one-half years ago, he was hired by the City of Kaufman as a sergeant.
Mike Slye, city manager, managed the microphone during the program and asked a number of city staff, officers, and officials to come forward to speak. First brought up to speak was State Representative Keith Bell. “He commanded his job,” said Bell. “I’ve never heard a negative comment about Dana Whitaker. He’s a great man.” Bell went on to present Whitaker with a flag that was flown over the Texas Capitol for his service to the state of Texas.
Mayor Jeff Jordan was asked to come up to speak following Bell. After cracking some jokes with the crowd and Whitaker, Jordan went on to say, “It goes without saying that you don’t replace that type of institutional knowledge. We will soon hire a new police chief but there is no one that can come in and know how to do the job and do as an effective job as what you have done for the City of Kaufman.” “The City of Kaufman is a better place because of this man right here (gesturing to Whitaker).” Jordan also touched note on how the crime in Kaufman has dropped to almost nothing since being hired as Chief.
Slye displayed a chart that showed the crime rate in Kaufman over the last 20 years, during 2020 alone, the crime rate dropped 40.1 percent. The biggest crime that Kaufman currently sees in petty crimes of shoplifting. “We are very aggressive about making sure we got a handle on those problems in our community and we nip them in the bud when we can,” said Slye. “You have kept this community safe and we can’t be thankful enough.”
Slye presented Whitaker and his wife, Diana with a mantel clock and bouquet of flowers compliments of the Public Works Department.
Captain Les Edwards was asked to come up next to speak. Edwards explained how much of a friend and mentor Whitaker is to him and that he wouldn’t be where he is today without the mentorship given by Whitaker. Thanks to Slye, Mike Holder, Assistant City Manager and the Kaufman Police Department, Whitaker was presented with his service weapon.
Slye handed the microphone over to Whitaker to say a few words. “I never thought that sitting in study hall back in 1970, about to graduate from high school, reading the Dallas Times Herald that I would accept a position as a police officer in the City of Dallas and almost 50 years later I’d still be doing it,” said Whitaker. “It has been an incredible thing to witness being on the front row of the greatest show on earth and doing it with the men and women of police departments in Dallas and Kaufman as well as fire departments. I just can not put in words how incredible its been.” Whitaker went on to thank his wife Diana for standing by his side for 53 years in marriage as well as supporting him throughout his career in law enforcement. “She has been there for me so many times in so many ways. I am blessed to have her in my life. You can’t do this job without your family.”
Slye then signaled for a patrol vehicle parked outside the Civic Center to sound their sirens as the Chief’s “last bell” and official close of his time with the Kaufman Police Department.
