Kaufman County will not implement any further COVID-19 orders after Gov. Greg Abbot announced the state is lifting all mask requirements and limits on numbers of customers in businesses.
The order was scheduled to go into effect on March 10.
“Let’s do what the governor has put out there and see how things go,” said Terry Barber, commissioner for Precinct 3, during the commissioners’ court meeting on March 9.
County Judge Hal Richards noted the commission has followed state and governor’s guidelines in dealing with COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.
Mike Hunt, commissioner for Precinct 1, cautioned that people should still be careful.
“We do need to listen to the healthcare professionals,” he said. “We’re not there yet with our vaccinations. We need to take precautions to protect ourselves and others.”
Hunt said he was ill from COVID-19 for two weeks and had difficulty breathing, and he unintentionally exposed others when he came to court three weeks ago.
On the video feed of Tuesday’s meeting, very few members of the county staff and public could be seen wearing masks.
Commissioner Ken Cates moved that Kaufman County would continue to follow the governor’s mandates, and Barber seconded the motion.
The court voted unanimously in favor of the motion.
