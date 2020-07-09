A crash on on U.S. Highway 80 near CR 212 on Wednesday, July 1 killed a Forney woman, according to the Forney Police Department.
The Forney Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a crash on westbound 80 around 1:30 p.m. While police and fire personnel were working the scene, traffic congestion developed in the westbound lanes of US 80 Highway ahead of the crash.
At approximately 2 p.m., the Forney Police Department received a report of a second crash that occurred on westbound US 80 Highway under the Gateway Boulevard overpass involving a sport utility vehicle and a semi tractor-trailer. According to multiple witnesses, the driver and single occupant of the SUV was traveling over 70 mph and not slowing down as the driver approached the traffic congestion stopped for the first crash. The SUV swerved at the last minute but struck the back of the semi-trailer, causing severe damage to the SUV. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and did not survive the crash. She was identified as Maricela Martinez, an adult resident of Forney.
The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 80 were shut down and diverted at the Gateway Boulevard.
If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (972) 564-7607. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/ and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.
