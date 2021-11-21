Criminal District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley announced the conviction of Freddie Beverly, 36, for aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony offense. On June 14, 2019, a grand jury indicted Beverly on the charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault.
A jury found Beverly guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault on Aug. 18, 2021, following a three-day jury trial. Beverly faced a sentence of 25 years to Life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division (TDCJ) for the charge. On Nov. 8, 2021, after further witness testimony and evidence of Beverly’s violent criminal record, the Honorable Shelton T.W. Gibbs IV sentenced Beverly to 80 years in the penitentiary.
The prosecution was led by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Robyn Beckham and Leslie Odom and was assisted by Shaun Ivey, district attorney investigator. Wiley commented, “juries in our community will not tolerate violence against women and the court sentenced the defendant appropriately after hearing the testimony provided by our office in sentencing of this defendant’s prior conduct.” Further, the District Attorney would like to recognize the Forney Police Department and specifically Corporal James Carter, Sergeant Steven Stewart, and Detective Michael Clay who assisted with the prosecution of this case. This verdict sends a clear message that violent crimes are not tolerated in Kaufman County.
