One of the popular questions I answer regularly is where are some popular destinations to consider taking my family on vacation. There are a lot of things to consider when answering that question and perhaps we can address those soon. For now, here are some popular destinations that are great for families of any size and age.
The first destination I suggest most often is a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. This destination offers something for everyone, regardless of age.
From attractions and shows to festivals and dining, Walt Disney World is truly a multi-generational destination. Resort discounts are often offered at various times throughout the year which appeals to so many. Beginning Oct. 1 and extending through the next 18 months, Walt Disney World will be celebrating 50 years of magic and memories!
Cancun, Mexico is the second destination that I often suggest to couples or families. Cancun has many family friendly all-inclusive resorts with activities for everyone. The all-inclusive resort package includes food and drinks in the package along with several activities that help make each of the resorts there unique, yet still fun! A lot of these resorts are offering early booking bonuses so consider that as you think about where to visit.
My third most popular destination that I recommend are Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises. These destinations include port stops like Cozumel, Belize, Mahogany Bay, St. Thomas, Grand Turk, and so many others. These ports allow you to experience the local culture and while having fun for several hours. The cruise lines and port stops have implemented great safety protocols to help keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.
Wherever you choose to go, do know that safety is of utmost importance to every organization. Your safety, and the safety of others, is considered in all aspects of your destination. My encouragement to you is to go out and see the world for yourself. Allow yourself just a little extra time to soak it all in, and make the most incredible memories with your loved ones while you are away.
—David Maddron is a travel agent with travelmation.net.
