The City of Kaufman Police Department announced the hiring of two new police officers last week.
KPD welcomes new officers William Jones and Donny Henson. Both officers previously served at the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.
“Each of them bring experience [to the department],” said Dana Whitaker, police chief for the department. “It’s difficult to attract and hire police officers who have experience on the job already. It’s great to get officers who also live locally. We’re glad to have them aboard.”
Henson was hired in November and began his training under a KPD Field Training Officer. Henson has 12 years of prior law enforcement experience.
Jones started with KPD on March 22 and brings four years of experience to the department.
The two hires bring the total of uniformed officers for the department to 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.