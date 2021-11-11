The Kaufman Park Board hosted their 1st Annual Parks and Recreation Board Halloween 5K on Oct. 30. There were prizes for the best dressed first, second, third, and fourth place. Last minute registration was at 7 a.m. and the race started at 8 a.m. Over a hundred people signed up for the fundraising run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.