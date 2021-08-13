Local authors Todd and Casey Gent held a book signing on Aug. 7 at Kirby’s Boutique.
Todd and Casey Gent signed books for readers and shoppers who came in and bought books at Kirby’s, located on the square. So far, the duo has released a total of three books, with five more on the way. Both authors have an overall goal to teach and inspire readers to make everyday count.
They dedicate their writings to their son and brother, Coby Gent, who passed away at 29 after fighting cystic fibrosis his entire life. Coby always wanted to make people smile and live every day like it was his last. He would always say to “make it count” because he lived fearlessly despite his medical condition.
To read more information on Todd and Casey Gent, visit their Facebook at www.facebook.com/swamp4 or email them directly at swampg4@gmail.com.
