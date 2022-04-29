The Kaufman County Commissioners Court held their regular meeting on April 26 in the Commissioners Court Meeting Room in the Court House Annex. Following the invocation and routine correspondence, the consent agenda was addressed.
Consent agenda:
• Discuss/consider approving a one inch water line installation by Becker-Jiba Special Utility District.
• Discuss/consider accepting Commissioners Court meeting minutes for April 19, 2022.
• Discuss/consider approving the re-appointment of Better Mayfield on the Children’s Shelter Board for a three-year term beginning May 2022.
• Discuss/consider approving the re-appointment of Margaret Webster as Board Member to the Lakes Regional Community Center for a two-year term beginning June 2022.
Following the consent agenda, Sue West; discuss/consider approving proclamation to proclaim the month of May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
Constable Johnson; Discuss/approve deputy Iesah S. White to fill vacant approved full-time position with Kaufman County Pct. #2 Constable’s Office Contract Patrol for the Travis Ranch Patrol Contract.
Constable Johnson; Discuss/approve the deputation of Iesah S. White as a deputy Constable with Kaufman County Pct. #2 Constable’s Office.
Paul Ayres; Discuss/consider approval of retail fireworks permit holders selling fireworks from February 25 to March 2 (Texas Independence Day), April 16 to April 21 (San Jacinto Day), and/or the Wednesday before the last Monday in May to the last Monday of May (Memorial Day).
Paul Ayres; Present/accept the quarterly report for the Fire Marshal’s Office.
Yasma Holland; Present/accept the Kaufman County Library’s Texas State and Archive Commission annual report for fiscal year 2021 and quarterly report.
Chuck Mohnkern; Present/accept the treasurer’s monthly report for March 2022 and present/accept the treasurer’s quarterly report for the first quarter of 2022.
Desiree Pool; Present/accept the Indigent Health quarterly report.
Robert Hunter; Present/accept the Veterans Services quarterly report for second quarter, fiscal year 2022.
Monique Hunter; Present/accept the Development Services quarterly report.
Zendell Andy; Discuss and consider approval to lease four new dump truck for Precinct #3. This is a 36-month equipment lease from Warren Truck and Trailer, LLC. Totaling $94,240; utilizing Buyboard Contract #601-19.
HOK Architects; Receive update and consider recommendations for Phase III—Kaufman County Facilities Master Plan.
Raylan Smith; Discuss and consider approval for County Travel Credit Card Account and Policy Recommendations.
Raylan Smith; Discuss and consider bridge purchase and installation located South East of 1390 on County Road 4095, Pct 4, in the amount of $187,551.15; utilizing approved Sole Source Vendor—The Henry Group.
Raylan Smith; Discuss and consider award of contract to MB Concrete Construction for concrete removal and replacement located at Par Five Dr, Crandall, Pct 1, in the amount of $103, 760; utilizing RFP 21-26.
Commissioner Hunt; Discuss/consider approving an interlock cooperation contract with the City of Post Oak Bend for the mowing of municipal roadways.
Commissioner Hunt; Discuss/consider approving Cost Sharing Agreement with Municipal Utility District Number 5 for left turn lane project at FM 740 and Lake Ray Hubbard.
Auditor; Discuss/consider line item and claims for payment.
The court then moved into executive session to discuss the pursuant to 554.087 of the Texas Government Code, Economic Development Negotiations to discuss the Sowers Storage and Sunbelt Solar Projects.
Following the executive session, Judge Richards moved the court back into the regular meeting.
Judge Richards; Discuss/consider entering into a Chapter 381 Economic Development Agreement between Kaufman County, Texas, and BT Sowers Storage, LLC.
Judge Richards; Discuss/consider entering into a Chapter 381 Economic 381 Economic Development Agreement between Kaufman County, Texas, and BT Sunbelt Solar, LLC.
Following Judge Richards close of discussions and consideration for the line items, the meeting was adjourned.
