About 10:30 Sunday morning, College Mound firefighters responded to a traumatic injury call on County Road 118.
A man had suffered a high fall from a ladder while trimming a tree.
Firefighters worked alongside CareFlite personnel to treat and prepare the patient for transport, then CareFlite airlifted the patient to the hospital.
After the patient was safely in transport, firefighters returned to the home and finished the tree trimming the patient had started.
