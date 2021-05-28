Kaufman City Council has approved an amendement to the the city’s contract with Republic Services to adjust the scope of work to allow for weekly bulk collection.
Republic Services has served Kaufman for roughly 90 days, and during that time has limited bulk trash pickup for residents to bi-weekly pickup, per the original contract with the city. Under the adjustment to the contract, bulk trash pick up will be offered weekly on Mondays and Thursdays in different parts of the city.
The weekly pickup allows residents to place bulk trash curbside. Bulk items include stoves, water tanks, washing machines, furniture and other large items too large to fit in waste carts. Republic Services notes that appliances placed curbside cannot contain the coolant Freon.
Three cubic yards of bulk trash will now be included with service each week and invoiced to the resident on the next water invoice. Additional bulk trash will be charged at $12.50 per cubic yard. For reference, Republic Services notes the average washing machine or dishwasher is one cubic yard.
Additionally, Republic Services and the city of Kaufman requests that all leaves be bagged. Further, tree and brush trimmings should be neatly piled and not exceed four feet in length or thirty-five pounds in weight. Branches should not exceed two inches in diameter or four feet in length.
The city of Kaufman and Republic Services came to terms with the amendment by agreeing that collecting bulk loads each week will keep the city looking clean and makes it more appealing to residents and visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.