Commissioners discuss contract renewal for employee healthcare

The Kaufman County Commissioners Court is preparing to vote on an item that could result in higher healthcare insurance deductibles for Kaufman County employees.
The Texas Association of Counties (TAC), through whom many counties across Texas pool various expenses including healthcare costs, is requiring a one percent increase in spending from Kaufman County in order to maintain employee healthcare benefits where they are today. In total, this would result in an extra $53,395.20 from Kaufman County to the TAC pool. According to Kaufman County HR Director Mary Westbrook, who has inquired with multiple other counties around the area about their increases in cost to maintain healthcare benefits, Kaufman County’s increase is modest.
“Compared to a lot of other counties, we fared well,” Westbrook told the commissioners during last Wednesday’s court meeting. “Everyone was getting between one and seven percent.”
However, Westbrook noted that there were two other alternatives that would save the county money at the expense of increasing deductibles for employees who get their healthcare through the county. Alternative one would increase deductibles for single employees from $1,000 to $1,500 and would increase deductibles for those under TAC’s family plan from $4,000 to $5,000 in exchange for a three percent savings that would free up $155,000 in the count’s budget. Alternative two would increase employee deductibles even higher; single employees would be required to pay a $2,000 deductible and families would have to pay a $6,000 deductible in exchange for a seven percent savings on the part of Kaufman County that would free up $353,678.40 in the budget.
While the commissioners are not considering option two, County Judge Hal Richards did begin a discussion regarding the trade-offs between freeing up more money that could be used for employee raises at the cost of higher deductibles.
“Look at alternate [option] 1,” Richards said. “If you took the total number of employees that we have and divided it by the savings, that would give us about $270 per employee that we could use for raises. We’ve been trying to cut our spending everywhere we can, looking for money that we can use in raises and get our [pay] scale up to at last the median.”
“That’d be by the month,” county auditor Karen McLeod contended. “You know they’re going to spend it to buy what they need, so they’re not going to have the extra $500 to pay with the $1,000.”
Both Judge Richards and precinct 4 commissioner Ken Cates argued that employees would also see a decrease in insurance premiums in exchange for the higher deductibles, but Westbrook and precinct 1 commissioner Mike Hunt noted that only those enrolled under the family plan would see notable savings and even they would cap out at around $50 in savings per month.
“It’s just not a big enough difference for me,” Hunt said. “I think we just need to pay the $50,000 and leave the benefits where they’re at.”
Additionally, of the seven counties that Westbrook investigated, only one had a plan with an insurance deductible of $1,500. Two more had a $1,000 deductible and the remaining four came with deductibles even lower with the lowest coming in at $500.
Precinct 2 commissioner Skeet Phillips echoed Hunt’s concerns, noting that Kaufman County was already at the higher end of the scale with regards to deductibles and arguing that higher deductibles would disproportionately affect county employees at the lower end of the pay scale, which outnumber those on the higher end.
“The number of those employees is greater than the upper employees,” Phillips said. “If they have two children and they go to the hospital three times in a year, that’s $4,500. They don’t have that. This puts them in a bad way and then the next thing you know they have to make a car payment or a utility payment. I’ve had these people come to me that have to borrow money to pay their utility bill.”
Precinct 3 commissioner Terry Barber agreed that the insurance was an issue that would best be left alone.
“I don’t want us to have the appearance of what used to happen with me at my previous job where they would give the employees a raise and then take it all back in insurance premiums,” Barber said. “Just leave it alone.”
Since the court has an August 2 deadline to make a final decision on the county’s healthcare contract, they all agreed to table the final decision until the following court meeting. Regardless of the final outcome, Judge Richards argued, the healthcare benefits that Kaufman County offers its employees are still significantly better than what many employees have through smaller and even mid-size businesses.
“Mid-size and smaller companies literally cannot provide benefits like this to their employees,” Richards said. “At my previous job, we were living with a $6,500 deductible. There aren’t many people who have an insurance plan like this. It’s a great benefit of working for the county.”
The commissioners also accepted the commissioners court meeting minutes for June 13, July 8 and July 10, approved a petition for the creation of Kaufman County Fresh Water Supply District No. 7 and appointing temporary supervisors and signing an order for the same, accepted the tax-assessor collector’s report for June, entered into an interlocal agreement between the North Central Texas Emergency Communications District and Kaufman County for regional 911 service, discussed the fiscal year 2019-2020 annual budget, and approved line item transfers and claims for payment. The commissioners also entered executive session to discuss departmental organization structure, but took no action upon returning to regular session.
