The Kaufman County Floyd Smith Memorial Hay Show has been set for Tuesday, Oct. 19. The hay sample submission deadline is noon on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The hay samples need to be full square bales or a bag no smaller than a 13-gallon trash bag filled with hay from a round bale. The event is sponsored by the Kaufman Livestock Forage Committee and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and there is no fee for the hay analysis.
Please drop off your hay samples at one of the following locations:
• Cordell Farm & Ranch Store 701 E. Mulberry Kaufman, (972) 932-2164
• Mabank Feed Store 1100 N. Third St. Mabank, (903) 887-1771
• Poetry Tack & Ag 19012 FM 986 Poetry, (972) 521-7795
• EDC Ag Products 500 East Temple Terrell, (972) 563-7539
• T-Bar-T Farm Supply 2836 E. Highway 175 Kaufman, (972) 962-7677
For more information, please contact the Kaufman County Extension office at (469) 376-4520.
