The Forney High School tennis tournament, part of the East Texas Tennis Circuit’s schedule, saw some outstanding singles and doubles tennis performances played by a large contingent of Kaufman athletes.
Top Kaufman performers at this difficult tournament were Cristian Gutierrez and Amanda Hasbell. Overall, Gutierrez won the title in the top boys singles division, and he also captured the boys doubles title with his partner Kayden Lengacher.
As for Amanda Hasbell, she placed third in the top girls singles division. Then in the girls doubles division, Hasbell teamed with her partner Jackie Rodriguez for another third-place finish.
Upcoming tournaments are the Wills Point Singles Tournament on July 2 and the Sulphur Springs Doubles Tournament on July 3.
