Breanna Beckendorf of Kaufman High School recently received a $10,000 scholarship through the Fort Worth Stock Show Calf Scramble.
After a successful showing at the 2020 Calf Scramble, Beckendorf received a monetary prize. With the winnings, she purchase and raised a heifer, but the animal unexpectedly died this winter. Nonetheless, Beckendorf has shown tremendous dedication and work ethic at the calf scramble and throughout her high school career.
The scholarship she was awarded last week will help her continue her education at Tarleton State University in Stephenville. Beckendorf will attend TSU in the fall and study animal sciences.
Kaufman High School agriculture science teacher and FFA advisor, Brittney Wright, is proud of Beckendorf’s achievements.
“I am very proud of Breanna,” Wright said. “She has bloomed and grown so much since she came to Kaufman and the ag and FFA programs. She has been put in uncomfortable situations as a leader and has definitely matured in how to deal with those. I know she will be successful no matter where she ends up in this industry.”
Beckendorf has been a part of FFA for three years. She served as chapter president this year, as well as a district officer her junior year.
