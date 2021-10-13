Kyle Landon Turner, 34, was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first-degree felony offense, and online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony offense.
On Feb. 22, 2019, a grand jury indicted Turner on both offenses. On Sept. 23, 2021, following a four-day trial before the Judge Casey Blair in the 86th District Court of Kaufman County, a jury found Turner guilty.
After the jury found Turner guilty, the punishment phase of the trial began. Turner faced a sentence of 25 years to 99 years, or life, in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Division (TDCJ) for the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and two to 10 years in TDCJ for the charge of online solicitation of a minor.
After deliberation, the jury assessed Turner’s punishment at 40 years in the TDCJ state penitentiary for continuous sexual abuse of a young child and 10 years in the TDCJ state penitentiary for online solicitation of a minor. Turner is now required to register as a sex offender for life. “Kyle Turner was the neighbor next door, who preyed on the innocence of the children he pretended to help,” Wiley stated. “Kaufman County jurors sent a message today that they will not tolerate this kind of behavior in our county.”
Criminal District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley wants to commend the efforts of her prosecutors, staff, and law enforcement who unfailing prosecute cases involving children that are victims of crime. Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Heather Ragsdale and Valerie Tabor led the prosecution and District Attorney Investigator Daniel Hargrove assisted. Wiley’s office would like to recognize the Forney Police Department’s Detective Justin Klosterman and Sergeant Shane Prewitt, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Richard Moosebrugger, Garland Police Department Detective Tony Godwin, the Kaufman County Children’s Advocacy Center, the Van Zandt County Children’s Advocacy Center, and other state agencies that assisted with the prosecution of this case and helped send a clear message that crimes against children are not tolerated in Kaufman County.
